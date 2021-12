ELKO NEW MARKET, MN—Kimberly Anne Dvoracek-Anderson, 41, of Elko New Market, MN, was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Dec 14, 2021.

Services and live-stream will be held at FaithPoint Lutheran Church in New Prague, MN, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until the time of the funeral at 12:30 p.m.