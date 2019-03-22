Kimberly K. Fish, at the young age of 46, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
She was born in Viroqua Nov. 13 1972, to Pete and Bonnie (Buxton) Fish.
Down to earth, opinionated, free spirited beautiful country girl, that’s Kim! She loved the outdoors, whether it was fishing, canoeing, rock hunting, mushroom hunting, creating a beautiful flower bed or grilling out with her children and grandchildren. She was a skillful creator with a uniqueness no one can match. She could take anything and make it into something beautiful and unique. Kim loved her family ferociously, they were her life, god forbid don’t mess with her family-you would definitely find dynamite comes in small packages. She has left an impression on our souls we will never forget. Until we meet again, Love always.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Bonnie (Buxton) Fish; sister-in-law, Cindy Fish; and nephew, Heath Fish.
She is survived by fiancé, Dan Hatfield; sons, Joshua, Jordan (Christian) and Dominick; daughters, Jennifer (Chris) and Amber; grandchildren, Kelsiee, Austin, Ryker, and Mia Bonnie; brothers, Mike (Carol) and David; sister, Tina (Paul); two nieces, Chastity and Tiffany; and four nephews, Tony, Derek, Dustin, and Cody.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, March 16, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till the time of service at noon.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of La Farge is serving the family.