TOMAH - Kimberly "Kim" Sue Von Ruden, age 40, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kim will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery.