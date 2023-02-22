Kimberly M. Sheehan, 54, of rural Brownsville, MN, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery Hokah, at a later date. Friends may call on the family at the church on Saturday from 9am until the time of services. The opportunity to read Kim’s entire obituary and leave condolences will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.