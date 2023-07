A celebration of life for Kimmy Clements will take place on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. at Neshonoc Park Shelter, W3373 State Rd. 16, West Salem, WI 54669. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made in Kimmy’s name at Experience Learning, West Virginia. A scholarship has been created in her name.