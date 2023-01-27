Kole W. KoBel, 62 of Kendall, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 22, 1960, to William A. and Betty J. (Kovel) KoBel in Mauston, Wisconsin. Kole was a member of the Romeoville High School graduating class of 1978. On November 5, 1993, Kole wed the love of his life, Sheri Miller. Together they welcomed 2 sons, Kole and Lane, and more recently became proud grandparents to a granddaughter. Throughout his lifetime, Kole worked as a Service Manager for Bubnich Motors, a Field Manager for Mad City Windows & Baths, and owned his own construction company, Echo Development. When Kole wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he was often running his dogs on his land or fishing. When his children were younger, he was an avid coach and could always be found at the various rinks throughout Wisconsin. Kole will be remembered for his dedication to his family and his willingness to crack a joke, even when it was inappropriate, and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.