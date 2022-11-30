LAFAYETTE — Korrine “Korrie” Lee Krause, 60, of the town of Lafayette died at her home on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Korrie was born to Kenneth and Kathleen (McMahan) Ihrke on May 14, 1962, in Dove, Minn. She graduated from Silver Bay High School with the Class of 1980. Korrie graduated with Honors from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in Human Resource Management.

Korrie’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren doing activities, especially outdoors taking morning “Grandma Walks” with the grandkids through the cabin property.

Summertime brought boating, kayaking, paddleboat and fishing off the dock on Lake Wissota, again with grandkids at her side. Korrie loved traveling — especially enjoying Door County wineries and Duluth’s Boardwalk. A die-hard Green Bay Packer fan she sat in the stands to the end of every game in any weather cheering “Go Pack Go!” or “... and that’s another Packer’s First Down” with the customary forward arm signal of the referee. She held her family and close-knit circle of friends dearly in her heart.

Korrie is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Mandy (Satch) Hrdlicka; son, Casey Robideaux; grandchildren: Ethan, Quinn and Lennon Robideaux, Linken and Montgomery Hrdlicka; father, Kenneth Ihrke; sister, Julie Ihrke; brothers: Dan (Michelle), Don (Donna) and Chad (Candace) Ihrke; along with many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen; and brother, William Ihrke.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be officiating. The interment will be in Copp Cemetery, town of Anson, Chippewa County, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Humane Association, 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, or to Irvine Park and Zoo.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.