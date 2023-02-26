WEST SALEM — Kraig Hoff of West Salem passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the age of 48 after a 19-year battle with brain cancer. Kraig was born June 1, 1974, to Steve and Terry Hoff of Almena. He graduated from Barron High School in 1992 and from UW-La Crosse in 1996 with a degree in Aquatic Biology. After college, he stayed in the area to pursue his career as a field technician with the WDNR. In 2002, Kraig married Jennifer Gutierrez. They have two children, Payton and Maya Hoff. Kraig loved to be involved with his children's many sports and activities. He was a member of Kids & Mentors Outdoors where he took youths on fishing and hunting outings. As an avid outdoorsman, Kraig loved hunting, fishing, golfing and many other outdoor activities.