WEST SALEM — Kraig Hoff of West Salem passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the age of 48 after a 19-year battle with brain cancer. Kraig was born June 1, 1974, to Steve and Terry Hoff of Almena. He graduated from Barron High School in 1992 and from UW-La Crosse in 1996 with a degree in Aquatic Biology. After college, he stayed in the area to pursue his career as a field technician with the WDNR. In 2002, Kraig married Jennifer Gutierrez. They have two children, Payton and Maya Hoff. Kraig loved to be involved with his children's many sports and activities. He was a member of Kids & Mentors Outdoors where he took youths on fishing and hunting outings. As an avid outdoorsman, Kraig loved hunting, fishing, golfing and many other outdoor activities.
Kraig is survived by his two children: Payton (17) and Maya (15) of West Salem; his mother and father: Terry and Steve Hoff of Almena; his brother, Brent Hoff of Almena, and his niece, Kamryn Hoff of Eau Claire. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Lawrence and Goldie Hoff and Bill and Leonore Roff; two uncles: Doug and Larry Hoff, and three aunts: Kathy Hustad, Dorothy Ludy and Brenda Downing.
There are no services planned. There is a benefit/celebration of life scheduled for April 29, 2023, at the Onalaska American Legion Hall that will be open to the public.