WARRENS—Kraig R. Prochaska, 57, of Warrens, WI, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Blodgett House Group Home in Marshfield, WI.

Kraig was born April 8, 1965, to Dean and Eileen (Quinn) Prochaska in Platteville, WI, and later graduated high school in 1986 from Platteville. He was extremely happy when he went to work at the Southwest Opportunity Center in Lancaster. His family didn’t know if he enjoyed working there as much as he enjoyed riding the bus to and from work. They later realized that he loved getting a paycheck so he could go spend it by buying new music CD’s.

When his family moved to Warrens, WI, Kraig began employment with Handishop Industries Inc. in Tomah. Kraig made a second family with his co-workers and coaches here. He thrived in this environment and truly found his niche as a worker, team leader and friend.

Kraig was a member of Special Olympics for many years where he won many awards for bowling. He was an amazing team player and would encourage his teammates with the same excitement, great big smile and passion that he did with everything in his world.

For over 40 years Kraig looked forward to attending Wisconsin Badger Camp in Prairie du Chien, WI. Attending the Thursday Night Badger Ball was always one of his highlights because of Kraig’s love of music. He made a lifetime of memories at camp.

Kraig is survived by his father, Dean (Carolyn) of Warrens; sister, and brother, Teri Wonders of Wausau, WI, and Scott (Tricia) of Appleton, WI, and Carolyn’s daughters, Jeanie (Dain) Seffrood of Endeavor, WI, and Lori (Jim) Ames of Mt. Horeb, WI; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Kraig was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen; and brother-in-law, Tim Wonders.

A private family funeral is being planned at this time with burial to follow in the St. Mary’s Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, WI, at a later date.

Memorials may be given in Kraig’s name to the Wisconsin Badger Camp, Handi Shop Industry in Tomah, Southwest Opportunity Center in Lancaster, or to a charity of your choice.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.