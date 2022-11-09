Kristi Ann Cadwell

LA CROSSE—Kristi was born February 2, 1959, in Corning, Iowa, to Dr. James E. Shaw and Colleen (Wood) Shaw. She passed away on October 31, 2022, in La Crosse, Wisconsin at the age of 63. It is recorded that on the day of Kristi’s birth, the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, officially saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. Clearly this was a foreshadowing of Kristi’s love of snow, cross country skiing, snow shoeing and crackling fireplaces.

Kristi grew up in Corning, Iowa where she graduated from Corning High School in 1977. She attended Iowa State University and the University of North Dakota where she graduated with a BS in Nursing. At ISU and UND she was active in the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and continued to maintain friendships with her Pi Phi sisters established at both schools.

Kristi started her career in nursing at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wisconsin. During this time, she fell in love with Dr. Frank Cadwell whom she married in 1986. Frank and Kristi moved their careers to Maine and then to Iowa City, Iowa, and the University of Iowa where Kristi worked at University Hospitals as nurse in cardiology and Frank completed a fellowship in oncology. They settled in La Crosse, Wisconsin where Frank practiced oncology at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

After completing her master’s degree in Adult Fitness/Cardiac Rehabilitation from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse (UWL), Kristi worked as the maintenance cardiac rehabilitation unit director for the La Crosse Exercise and Health Program from 1994 until her retirement in 2015. Kristi was an excellent teacher and taught classes in the Clinical Exercise Physiology and the Physical Therapy curricula at UWL. She had a warm smile, an easy laugh, and treated everyone with compassion and respect. Students referred to Kristi as their “La Crosse Mama,” because she was always willing to lend an ear or a shoulder to cry on. Prior to her retirement she received the Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Society for Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Kristi shared a deep love of nature along with Frank. Hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, and snow shoeing were among the passions they shared. Trips to the Canadian Rockies, Minnesota’s North Shore and Boundary Waters Wilderness were among their favorites along with visits to the Hawaiian Islands. Kristi developed an appreciation for the ecology of the driftless region of southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota and was a past board member of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Kristi was active in the local CR chapter of P.E.O. especially with work to provide low-cost educational (ELF) loans for deserving college bound students.

Kristi was preceded in death by her father, James E. Shaw, DVM. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Frank Cadwell; mother, Colleen Shaw; brother, Michael (Priscilla) Shaw; and nephews: Bradford (Jessica) Shaw and James Shaw and her beloved springer spaniel, Tilli.

A memorial service is planned for the spring.

Kristi’s passions always centered on nature and more recently, food insecurity. Memorials may be directed to:The Mississippi Valley Conservancy, 1309 Norplex Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601 Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, 2550 University Ave. W, Suite 180, St. Paul, MN 55114, Wafer Food Pantry, 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse, WI 54603 (or any local food pantry.)