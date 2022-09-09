WATERFORD — Kristi Ann (Mickelson) Smith, age 58, of Waterford, Wisconsin, died at home after a brave fight with cancer on Sept. 5, 2022.

Kristi was born on Sept. 8, 1963, in La Crosse. She was the only daughter of Elmer and Delores (Hoff) Mickelson. Kristi has two older brothers, Dean, aged 72, of Yuba, and Randy, aged 61, of Stoddard.

Kristi attended Hogan Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Central High School (class of 1981) all in La Crosse. Kristi also attended UW-LaCrosse for a period and attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, where she because a certified surgical scrub technician. Later in life she studied health and life coaching with the Accelerated Coaching Academy. She also studied at the Heath Coach Institute (Holistic MBA). Kristi became a Reiki Master. Kristi also became a certified life spiritual and health coach. Additionally, she became an end-of-life Doula. Kristi loved everyone and just wanted to help others in the best way that she could.

Kristi was married on April 9, 2005, to Dennis Smith in Rivera Maya, Mexico. Dennis has been Kristi’s rock this past year while fighting her illness.

Kristi has had a variety of jobs over the year. Many of these were in retail in her younger years. She also worked in health care. Later in time, she became an optician at Main Optical in Waukesha. Kristi also loved her work as a life coach at the same time.

Interests of Kristi’s included spending times with family and friends. Kristi has had several dear friends, many of them from grade school. The love from her friends meant everything to her. Kristi was an awesome aunt to her nephew Eric and nieces Kate, Hannah and Rachel. She was also like a sister to her sisters-in-law Mary and Danielle. She LOVED to shop! Not only retail stores, but rummage sales and thrift shops. Kristi also enjoyed traveling around the U.S., as well as Mexico. She was adventurous, too, as evidence by a sky diving trip in the past with Dennis.

The most remarkable thing about Kristi, in the end, was her infectious personality. She was the most upbeat, optimistic and encouraging person you would want to meet. She was a bundle of positive energy that loved to laugh and make you laugh. You just couldn’t help but feel better about life after having been with her. She was an amazing soul.

Kristi is survived by husband, Dennis of Waterford; brother, Dean (Linda) of Yuba; brother, Randy (Mary) of Stoddard; nephew, Eric of Hopkins, Minnesota; nieces: Kathryn (Tim) Colby of St. Charles, Illinois, Hannah (Alec) Schindler and Rachel (Zach) Woods all of La Crosse and several aunts; uncles; cousins and several members of Dennis’s family including Dennis’s daughter, Sara Moser. She is also survived by her dear friends, too many to count.

Kristi was predeceased by her parents: Elmer and Delores Mickelson; her grandparents: Olga and John Hoff and Alma and Ben Mickelson; several aunts; uncles; cousins and her beloved black lab, Dokken.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with a visitation at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse.

A special thank you to Prohealth Hospice for the loving and excellent care Kristi received while in hospice.