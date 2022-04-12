Kristi Lee Duenkel

Kristi was born on December 22, 1973, to James and Mary Anne Lewis. She grew up in Cornell, Wisconsin, and worked during her high school and college years at local River Road restaurants, Crosby’s and The Ranch. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor of science degree. Kristi was an avid dart player for many years, holding several state championship titles. She married her forever partner, Brian Duenkel, on October 15, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kristi worked for Trane Technologies in various roles over her 18-year career, most recently as SIOP manager. Kristi’s biggest achievement and favorite job was “mom” to daughter Morgan. She left this world too soon and is sadly missed by many friends, family and co-workers.