LA CRESCENT, MN—Kristi S. Cadwell, 63, of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in Corning, IA, on February 2, 1959 to James and Colleen (Wood) Shaw. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crescent chapel.