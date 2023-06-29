SPRING HILL, FL—Kristin Patrice Bernacki, 72, formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin, daughter of Carl and Katherine Larsen passed away on June 19, 2023 in Spring Hill, FL. Kristin is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a BFA and graduate of Winona State University with a Master’s in Counseling. Kristin is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jim Bernacki; son, Justin Bernacki (Grady); grandson, Theodore Bernacki and sister, Katherine Kasper (Ron). Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Alzheimer’s Association.