Kristine Delores (Kochanski) Vento, age 73, was called home to her heavenly Father on July 21, 2022, in La Crosse, Wis., with her children at her side. She was born on October 18, 1948, to Edward and Delores (Tumey) Kochanski.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12 noon at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa, WI. Entombment will be in the columbarium at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. For the full obituary, please see: www.jandtfredrickson.com.