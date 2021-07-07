STODDARD—Kristine Dorothy DeBauche started her new journey in the early morning at her home on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the age of 64.

A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Children Miracle Network in Kris’ memory. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com