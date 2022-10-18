Kristine Eve Terpstra Terpstra

LA CROSSE—Kristine Eve Terpstra, 63, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away on October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Her life was shortened due to Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on February 17, 1959, to Keith and Eileen (Lavold) Potter. She married the love of her life, Dennis Terpstra, on September 20, 1980.

Kris worked for Trane Company for 38 years, retiring in 2018. In retirement, time spent with grandchildren was the light of her life. Her family was her everything. While raising five children, she actively volunteered in 4-H and Girl Scouts, spending most of her adult life as a 4-H leader and superintendent for the La Crosse Interstate Fair.

Kris had a strong passion for collecting carousels, found all throughout her house. She loved cats and often told stories about her childhood Siamese cat. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She loved the lights, collecting ornaments, and celebrating the time spent with family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Dennis Terpstra; her daughters: Catherine (Christopher) Hartley, Melissa (Jesse) Terpstra, and Cassandra (Mitchell) Meffert; her son, Matthew Terpstra; and her son-in-law, Terry Goyette; her grandchildren: Remington, Easton, and Kaileigh Goyette, Aleksander and Jackson Terpstra, and Elliot and Anastasia Meffert; her brothers: Anthony (Jeanette) Potter and Bruce (Shari) Potter and sister, Elizabeth (David) Fillner. Many family and friends, all too many to list.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Eileen (Lavold) Potter; her daughter, Ashley Goyette; her brothers: Ronald Potter and Myron Potter.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association to further research for a cure.

Visitation will be October 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and October 20, 2022 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. Coulee Region Cremation Group and Funeral Home is assisting the family.