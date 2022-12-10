LAKE HALLIE—Kristine Jo Kromrey, 71, of Lake Hallie, WI, gained her wings Nov. 24, 2022. Born Feb 10, 1951 in Eau Claire, WI to Lloyd and Dorothy (Tibbetts) Miller.

Kris was the fun Mom and Nana, caring and quick witted, always encouraging her children to chase their dreams.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Steven (Sarah) Stabenow, Beau (Heidi) Stabenow, Stacy Stabenow; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Henry) Smith, Sonny, El, Sullivan, Gage, and Dane Stabenow; great-grandchild, Hayden Stabenow; and siblings: Lloyd, Jr. (Gina) Miller, Ralph (Gisele) Miller, George (Diane) Miller, Patsy (Gary) Johnson, and Pam Supri. Kris will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews; best friend, Jill; and her Goodwill family where she worked in Chippewa Falls until her retirement this year.

Awaiting her in heaven are her parents and siblings, LaVel Bradford, LaVerne Miller, and Gerald Miller.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, 535 South Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720, is assisting the family. Online memorials can be referred to https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

At Kristine’s request, a private family picnic will be held at a later date.