Kristine "Kris" Jo Wienke

Kristine “Kris” Jo Wienke, 56, passed away from complications of Leukemia on May 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System. She was born on April 27, 1966, to Gretchen “Becky” (Wigdal) and Robert Wienke. Kris is survived by her sister, Cheryl (Ken) Beck of Morgan Hill, Calif., and her brother, Robert (Victoria) Wienke of the town of Medary. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many close friends. Kris will be greatly missed by her cats as well.

She was preceded in death by both her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents, along with some very special friends.

A special thank you to the Oncology and Palliative Care Departments at Gundersen for the wonderful care and support you gave Kris.

Many thanks to those who had the opportunity to visit Kris during her final days; it made the process much easier for all! Please feel free to make donations in Kris’s honor to La Crescent Animal Rescue or to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Family and friends will be holding a celebration of life at Kings Corner Tavern (Kris’s favorite hangout) on Saturday, July 9, 2022, starting at 2 p.m. Burial plans are scheduled to take place this fall during a private family ceremony.

