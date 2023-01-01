Kristine Marie Sandy, of rural Coon Valley a woman of great heart and intellect, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, of complications due to endocarditis at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. She was 60.

Scholar and teacher, feminist and philosopher, Kris leaves in her five children — and in her many hundreds of high school English students — a remarkable legacy. Her life will be celebrated with a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. There will be a brief time of sharing remembrances of Kris at 4:30 p.m.