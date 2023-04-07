DE SOTO—Kristopher C. Karstetter, age 29, of De Soto, Wisconsin, passed away on March 27, 2023. Kris was born December 1, 1993 to the late Rodney and Tammy (Revels) Karstetter in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

After graduating high school, Kris worked at various jobs finally settling in to farm work. Kris was a hard worker who was handy with tools and enjoyed the outdoors. Kris was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to his brother, Verlo “Joe” Revels. Family was very important to Kris and he was particularly proud of his two daughters, Savannah and Jazmin.

Kris is survived by his fiance, Santanna Dockerty and his daughter, Jazmin Karstetter, both of Norwalk; his daughter, Savannah Karstetter of La Crosse; his mother, Tammy Karstetter of Muscoda; his brothers: Verlo “Joe” Revels of Cashton and Todd Pinkham of Arena; his paternal grandparents: Dale and Josephine Karstetter; his uncles: Ed Revels of Hillsboro and Francis Revels of Neenah, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Karstetter; his maternal grandparents: Verlo Sr. and Delores Revels; his maternal uncles: Verlo “Turtle” Revels Jr., Bernard Revels and Gary Revels in infancy; and his paternal uncles: Brian Karstetter and Rolland Karstetter in infancy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Memorials may be provided to NAMI—Wisconsin at www.namiwisconsin.org.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.