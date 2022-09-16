 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kyle Bartsch

Kyle Bartsch born September 26, 1962 passed away December 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Centerville Curling Club & Community Center, W24854 State Rd. 54/93, Galesville, WI on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:00AM – 3:00PM.

