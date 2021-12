Kyle Harris Sacia, 40 of Winona, MN, formerly of Onalaska, WI; went to his heavenly home on Monday December 27, 2021, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Pleasant Valley Church, 1363 Homer Road, Winona, MN, at 11:00 am. Pastor Joe McConkey will be our celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com