Kyle James Rice (Harper)
ONALASKA — Kyle James Rice (Harper), 30, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, on his motorcycle, doing what he loved.
He was born July 30, 1988, in La Crosse, to Anita Rice (Harper) and Douglas Rice. He was a ‘mud slinger’ at River City Ready Mix and he loved his job very much.
Kyle was very active growing up and enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved to spend time on the river with family and friends. Whether it was wake boarding/surfing, tubing, or just standing in the sand having a nice cold drink and being around a fire. Other activities involved hiking, dirt biking, snowboarding, snowmobiling and spending time at the skate park with friends. When he wasn’t outside, he loved to hang at his friends and play games of Madden.
He grew up a gearhead, working on cars with his Grandpa Mike and Uncle Matt. Kyle had a passion for music, playing his guitar, attending music festivals and DJ-ing his ‘wicka wicka’ music, as we all called it. He said that ‘music makes the world go round.’
Kyle was a very caring and loving friend. He always had such a great and goofy sense of humor. If somebody needed his help, he would be there. Kyle is described by his friends as ‘the realest man they have ever known,’ very accepting and to say the least, very irreplaceable. He left a forever lasting impression on not just family, but also his friends’ hearts, that will never be forgotten. He will be forever loved and missed dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Anita Rice (Harper) and Doug Rice; his sisters, Jada Rice, Jordan (RJ) Conway and Valentina Rice; his very loving girlfriend, Rachel Jacobson; grandparents, Linda Harper, Robert and Ursula Rice; great-grandmother, Beverly Harper; uncles, David Cullman (and godfather), Nicholas, Heath and Matthew Harper, Eric Rice and Michael Kyle; great-aunt/god mother, Angie (Mike) Horge; cousins, Bailey, Madisen, Masen Harper, Hunter Sattler, Erik Olson, Danielle Kyle; and his four-legged friends, Bentley and Morgan; many, more uncles, aunts and cousins, all too many to list.
He is preceded in death by grandpa, George M. Harper; great-grandparents, George E. Harper, Gloria and Robert Liles.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Pastor David Baumgarn will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
