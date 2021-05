Kyle Steven Schlafer, 39, of La Crosse, passed away on May 21, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1981 to Mark Schlafer and Debbie (Roberts) Young.

A service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650. A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until the start of the service.