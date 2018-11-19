Kyle Dominick Stout “Hi ja ja,” 31, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
He was born Jan. 29, 1987, to Jimmy Stout and Terry Greendeer in Tomah. Kyle served in the U.S. Army from 2008-2012. He came back from serving as a brave man and was respected for it. He was a good father and a very loving son. Kyle had very strong beliefs in the Ho Chunk Traditional ways. He was a proud member of the Ho Chunk Traditional Medicine Lodge. He was a member of the Winnebago Sons Drum Group and had a familial relationship with the Deer Clan.
He is survived by his children, Olivia Isabella Stout and Amauree Rayne Stout; his mom, Terry Ann (Michael Littlewolf) Greendeer; siblings, Sheila Kaye Stout and Derrick James (Danielle) Stout; paternal grandmother, Lillian Riemert; nieces, Rebekah Elise (Everett) Menore, Maggie Lea Stout, Calli Ann Stout, Ayala Eliana Stout, Lilly Faith Stout and Sophina Dominique Lové Stout; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Stout; his paternal grandfather, Robert Stout; and maternal grandparents, Lyle Alfred Greendeer Sr. and Rebecca (Lonetree) Greendeer.
Funeral services will be were held at noon Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Kyle Stout residence, 325 Epoch Ave, Tomah. Richard Mann will officiate. Burial with full military honors by the Andrew Blackhawk American Legion Post #129, followed in the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends visited from 10 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the residence.
The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.