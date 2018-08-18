ONALASKA — La Vonne Beverly (Woodhouse) Mainz of Onalaska peacefully joined her Lord in eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
She will be remembered as an artist who could turn a canvas into magic, an enchanting storyteller who published several children’s storybooks, an advocate for saving room for dessert, a formidable opponent in checkers, as well as a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; and daughter, Lois.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Walter) Leifeld; children, Karen, Richard, Robert (Dawn) and Randall (Kelly); grandchildren, John, Danielle and Spencer Mainz and Jordan Stalsberg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.
