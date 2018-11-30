Lanna Lane Rumppe, 77, of Viroqua, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Lanna was born in Viroqua, Jan. 10, 1941, to Gordon and Olive (Paulson) Olson. After graduating from high school Lanna received her teacher’s certificate from the Normal School of Teaching. Lanna then married Dale Eddie Rumppe April 22, 1961, and together they raised three wonderful children.
Lanna worked through nearly all departments before retiring from NCR. Then she worked for Magic Cabin Dolls and finally at the Flower Garden at Nelson’s Agri-Center. Lanna loved all flowers but especially those in her garden. She loved quilting, particularly with the church ladies quilting group, who often times donated their quilts to expecting mothers-to-be or other families in need. Lanna loved her Christmas season above all holidays. This time of year would begin her Christmas tree decorating of different Christmas trees in each room of her house, some staying up just long enough to stretch the holiday. Lanna will be greatly missed.
Lanna is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale; her children, Christopher (d. Ellen), Patti Jo (Jose Miranda) Rumppe and Paula (Wayne) Lee; her grandchildren, Erin (Adam) Wallin, Jose Jr., Nicholas and Isabella Miranda and Anthony, Brenda, Jaylin and Chloe Lee; and her great-grandchildren, Madison and Claire Wallin. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Patricia (Donald) Olson, Noreen (Keith) Yahn, Gayle (Lynn) Olson, Mark (Bonnie) Olson, Edward (Barbara) Olson, Matthew Olson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Edward and Olive Leona Olson; her daughter-in-law, Ellen Rumppe; and an infant sister.
A funeral service for Lanna were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua. The Rev. Carrie Anderson officiated with burial in the Viroqua Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be directed to the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua in Lanna’s name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua is serving the family, 608-637-2100.