Larry Allen Delaney passed away suddenly on January 1,2023 near Cottonwood, AZ. Larry was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on November 19, 1955 to Richard Lee Delaney and Janice Bernadine (Cieman) Delaney. Larry was raised near Mather, Wisconsin with seven siblings, all of whom survive him. Larry attended Tomah Public Schools and later enlisted in the United States Armed Forces. Larry had an adventurous spirit within him that led him to live and work in several locations throughout the country. After retiring, Larry moved to Arizona, where he was residing at the time of his death.