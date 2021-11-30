SPARTA—Larry Bart Peters, 56 of Sparta, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1965 in La Crosse to Larry H. Peters and Carol (Jandt) Schams.

Larry is survived by his children: Bailee and Treyton; parents, Larry H. Peters and Carol (Butch) Schams; siblings: Tammy (Dean) Von Ruden and Jerry; and grandmother, Frances Stone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harold Peters, Doug Stone, Elmer and Minnie Jandt.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.