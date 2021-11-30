 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Bart Peters

SPARTA—Larry Bart Peters, 56 of Sparta, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1965 in La Crosse to Larry H. Peters and Carol (Jandt) Schams.

Larry is survived by his children: Bailee and Treyton; parents, Larry H. Peters and Carol (Butch) Schams; siblings: Tammy (Dean) Von Ruden and Jerry; and grandmother, Frances Stone. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harold Peters, Doug Stone, Elmer and Minnie Jandt.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safe dating tips during COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News