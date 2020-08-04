Larry “Buster” Lathrop succumbed to leukemia Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1955, in La Crosse, to Bill and Rose Lathrop. Buster’s happiness revolved around family and being a truck driver. He would never fly on an airplane if driving was an option. He loved driving across the U.S. and engaging with every person he met. When he came home, he spent all his time with his family and preparing to get out on the road again. He was proud of his children and deeply loved each grandchild. He stated that being a parent is one of the most rewarding aspects of life, but being a grandparent is even better.
Buster is survived by two daughters, Carrie (Michael) Pugsley, Lori (Paul) Iverson; son, Michael (Lauren) Lathrop; and five grandchildren, Kyler, Killian, Kaitlyn, Ryder, and Reese. Buster is also survived by siblings, Bill Jr. (Mary) of La Crosse, Jack (Janice) of The Villages, Fla., Dan (Carol) of Corona, Calif., Joe (Lumi) of Denver, Sue (Don) Melster of Henderson, Nev., and Steve (Kathie) of La Crescent, Minn. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ned, Ken, and Mike.
Buster’s wish is that everyone remembers to value what is important: family and happiness. Focus on the positive and do what you love. A drive-by visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at 220 Red Apple Dr., La Crescent, 55947. Cards and condolences can be sent to the same location, addressed to the “Family of Buster Lathrop.”
