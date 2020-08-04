Larry “Buster” Lathrop succumbed to leukemia Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1955, in La Crosse, to Bill and Rose Lathrop. Buster’s happiness revolved around family and being a truck driver. He would never fly on an airplane if driving was an option. He loved driving across the U.S. and engaging with every person he met. When he came home, he spent all his time with his family and preparing to get out on the road again. He was proud of his children and deeply loved each grandchild. He stated that being a parent is one of the most rewarding aspects of life, but being a grandparent is even better.