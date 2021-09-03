SPARTA—Larry D. Adams, 79, of Sparta, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua due to health complications.
He was born March 27, 1942 to Clyde and Anna (Bryant) Adams in Portageville, Missouri. Larry married Delores Jerome on June 11, 1960 in Bangor.
Larry raised his family for over 50 years on a hobby farm located in Farmers Valley. He was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life driving for different carriers. His last job was driving for Ashley Furniture out of Arcadia, WI. He was proud of his 1,000,000-mile award for driving without a single accident. He belonged to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah, WI.
Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting with his family. He loved his Green Bay Packers with Reggie White as his all-time favorite player. Larry was a hobby mechanic and muscle car enthusiast. Larry was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather and proud great grandfather of three beautiful girls.
Larry is survived by his three children: Bonnie (Larry) Geier, of Cashton; Linda (Paul) Hirsch, of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and Allen (Tammy) Adams, of River Falls; seven grandchildren: Heather (Jacob) Schantz, Matthew Geier, Brad (Thanh Lai) Hirsch, Theresa Hirsch, Michael (Erin) Hirsch, Andrea Adams, and Jacob Adams; and three great-granddaughters: Brielle and Kendall Schantz and Lanie Hirsch.
He is further survived by brothers: Bill Adams and Donald Adams; and brothers-in-law: Joe Arnold and Larry Hopkins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents, Anna and Clyde; his sisters: Cheryl Rhodes, Patricia Hopkins, and Glenda Arnold; sister-in-law, Marge Adams; and brother-in-law, Albert Rhodes.
The family would like to thank Hospice Touch, St. Croix Hospice, Mary Crest staff and Creamery Creek staff for their care, compassion and thoughtful services provided these last two months.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to: S.A.C.S. PO Box 130, Sparta, WI54656 or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 310 W. Elizabeth St., Tomah, WI 54660.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (310 W. Elizabeth St.), Tomah. Burial will be in the Famers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta. Family and friends are invited to call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.