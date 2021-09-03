SPARTA—Larry D. Adams, 79, of Sparta, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua due to health complications.

He was born March 27, 1942 to Clyde and Anna (Bryant) Adams in Portageville, Missouri. Larry married Delores Jerome on June 11, 1960 in Bangor.

Larry raised his family for over 50 years on a hobby farm located in Farmers Valley. He was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life driving for different carriers. His last job was driving for Ashley Furniture out of Arcadia, WI. He was proud of his 1,000,000-mile award for driving without a single accident. He belonged to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah, WI.

Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting with his family. He loved his Green Bay Packers with Reggie White as his all-time favorite player. Larry was a hobby mechanic and muscle car enthusiast. Larry was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather and proud great grandfather of three beautiful girls.