KALAMAZOO—Larry David Norby found peace on August 15, 2023 at the age of 64. Visitation on August 29, 2023 at 9:30 and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 1628 E.G. Ave in Kalamazoo, MI. Interment will follow services at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Please visit www.harperfuneral.com to leave a condolence.