Larry David Rezin

On August 17, 2022, Larry's 5+ year struggle with cancer ended. He often said how the disease was perhaps one of the most important events in his life. It heightened and intensified his faith in God and his love and appreciation for family and friends.

Larry David Rezin was born in Tomah on January 24, 1955, and spent seven years as a youngster with his parents, David and Doris Rezin and sister, Julie on their cranberry marsh in Hayward. After high school graduation in 1973, he became involved on the cranberry marsh in Warrens as a 5th generation grower. It became more than a way of making a living, but rather a way of life. Marrying Sue Linehan, daughter of Mike and Helen Linehan, on November 13, 1976, and raising their two children, Matt and Amy, were what he deemed his greatest joys. Five wonderful grandchildren were his pride, joy, and gifts from God. He found peace, joy, and excitement in the knowledge of an eternal life.

He leaves behind his wife, Sue; son, Matt (Jessi) Rezin; daughter, Amy (Justin) King; grandchildren: Grace, Aubrey, Bruce, Shelby and Lawson; his father, David; sister, Julie (Dan) Draeger; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; a nephew, Jeremiah; grandparents: Dan and Beulah Rezin and Vic and Cora Bloyer.

There will be a private family service. Larry asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Hospice Touch and to simply take a moment for prayer and to praise God.

Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.