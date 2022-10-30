Larry Dean Blegen passed into eternal life on October 14, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Larry has donated his body to the Mayo Clinic for medical research.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, MN at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Rev. Michael McCann will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to St. Luke's Church.
