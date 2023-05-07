LA CROSSE — Larry Dean Cartwright, 80, of La Crosse died peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem, Wis. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
