Larry “Duff” Lee Daffinson, 86, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully May 15, 2021 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care Center in La Crosse. He was born November 2, 1934 to Lars and Mildred (Thompson) Daffinson. Larry married Rae Terpstra at Bethel Lutheran Church in 1954. They later divorced and remained close friends.

In his younger years, Larry was known as a great athlete at Logan High School (class 53). He loved hunting up north and going to his son’s cabin that he helped him build. Mostly, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his great-grandchildren. Larry worked at Trane Company for 42 years. After he retired he began helping his grandson with Luke’s Auto in Onalaska.

He is survived by his son, Mike Daffinson; daughter, Linda (Dan) Zanter; grandchildren: Jenni (Tim) Staude, Luke (Nicole) Korish, Larry (Tiffany) Daffinson, Amanda (Joey) Norcross, Jacob Zanter; great-grandchildren: Taylor and Mason Staude, Hailey, Hannah and Heidi Korish, Porter, Clara, and Oliver Daffinson, Aubree Norcross; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Maggie Daffinson.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.