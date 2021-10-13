Larry Earl Klahn

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Ave., in La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Clements will officiate. Private family burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Stoddard. Masks will be required for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website at www.lwcclax.com/live. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Larry’s memory. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.