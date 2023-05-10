Larry Gayhart Orethun was born on April 15, 1942, and went home to be with his heavenly Father on March 10, 2023. Larry was born and raised in the Soldiers Grove area. He was a dairy farmer for many years until his retirement.

Although he was a bachelor, he always had plenty of family around. He was everyone’s favorite uncle. Larry loved his farm and his animals, target practice, tractor pulls, and gun collecting. He enjoyed the company that would drop by to visit. Larry was the family storyteller and had a gift for making people laugh. His faith was very important to him, so much so that he would rise at 4:00 a.m. to watch his daily Bible study program, Shepherds Chapel.

Rarely did Larry miss the opportunity to have a lutefisk and lefse dinner during the Christmas holidays.

Survivors include his brothers: Leonard (Bernice) Orethun of Rockton, IL, and Allan (LaVerna) Orethun of Soldiers Grove; his sister, Bernice (Kyle) Kuranz of Roscoe, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lena; his father, Elmer; his brother, Andrew; sisters: Edith and Elma, and his nephew, Roger.

Larry’s family would like to thank his nephew, Tony Farr, for all his help taking care of Larry’s business and giving a loving home to his two dogs. Also, special thanks to Larry’s niece, Tammy Hogden, for her help and to Dean Hatland for all the times he helped Larry with various jobs that needed attention. Also, thanks to kind neighbors that helped him. Larry will be missed. May he rest in peace.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.