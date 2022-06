HOLMEN, Wis. — Larry Howard Larson, 80, of Holmen passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St. West Salem, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.