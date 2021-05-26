Larry J. Deurloo, 79 of Tomah, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home.

A Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, WI 53716 with military honors.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah.

