ONALASKA — Larry J. Favre, 74, of Onalaska, died on Thursday January 26, 2023, following a well-fought battle with cancer. He was born on December 30, 1948, to Louis and Florence (Wallace) Favre in Prairie du Chien. Following his graduation he served in the U.S. Navy and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He married Pamela Clark (Kuehl) in 1982 in Baraboo and they later divorced. Together they had two children.

Larry owned and operated Favre Home Specialists until his partial retirement. Larry loved making people’s homes look beautiful and continued working in construction until he was no longer able to do so due to his health. Larry had served as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts; he was a Master Mason and member of Masonic Lodge #190 and the Knights of Columbus Council #839 of La Crosse. Larry was an avid Packer fan, he loved being on the river, camping, fishing, hunting spending time in his garden and riding his Harley Davidson. His most enjoyable times, were spent with his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his two children: Layla (Morgan Menenzes) Smaby and Pete (Kristen Hagmann) Favre both of La Crosse; his four grandchildren: Clara Favre, Sophie Smaby, Mackenzie Smaby and Marissa Menenzes; eight siblings: Mark (Della) Favre, Rick (Linda) Favre, Vanessa Favre, Cathy (Jim) Raupp, Mary (Tim) Fry, Tammi Martin, Joe Favre, and Shawn Favre; a brother-in-law, Karl (Vonda Raupp) Dischler; his girlfriend, Renae Devine; and a niece, Augusta Favre, whom he treated as his daughter. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Jean Favre; a sister, Jill Dischler; and sister-in-law, Karen Favre.

Larry’s children would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kapur, Kelly Lay, and the rest of his Oncology team at Gundersen. They would also like to thank Mark Favre with deepest gratitude for being with Larry these last few months and being an incredible support to the family.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Robins Nest on French Island. Online condolences maybe left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.