Larry J. Sass of Stockton, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the age of 72.

Larry was born December 27, 1949, spending his childhood years growing up on the family farm in Utica, Minn. He married his wife, Sandy, in May of 1979 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

In 1967, Larry left high school to join the Army Airborne Division to fight in the Vietnam War. He also worked for the Corps of Engineers dredging the Mississippi, refurbishing the Dams, and retired as a Lock and Dam operator at Dam 5 in Minneiska, Minn.

As long as he could ride his motorcycle, have Jack in the liquor cabinet, and Dexter by his side, he was a happy man.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandy; daughter: Gina (Brian) Maloney; step-son: Steve (Kristine) Kreckow; and 2 grandchildren that could melt right through this tough guy’s exterior: granddaughter Cayla, and grandson Mason Maloney; a brother: Jeffrey (Linda) Sass; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lyle and Dolores Sass; and his sisters: Sandra and Pamela.

We will honor his wish that no services will be held.

