LACROSSE, WI—Larry John Indahl, 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 22, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A visitation and memorial service will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem (121 N. Youlon Street). Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard and the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem. Memorials will be donated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or can be made online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.