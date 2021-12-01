 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry John Indahl

LACROSSE, WI—Larry John Indahl, 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 22, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A visitation and memorial service will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem (121 N. Youlon Street). Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard and the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem. Memorials will be donated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or can be made online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips that will save your skin while traveling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News