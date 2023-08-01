WEST SALEM—July 27, 2023, Larry Louis Schwier, 84, of West Salem, WI, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Sharon (Haefner) and loved ones by his side. Early this morning the clouds lifted and the Angels ushered our beloved husband and father home to Heaven.

Larry was born in La Crosse, WI, on July 26, 1939, at St. Francis Hospital, the son of Harry and Lucille (Logging). Larry grew up farming in Barre Mills, WI, where he developed his love for tractors. Larry joined the Army and spent eight years in the Army Reserves (standby). Good fortune would shine on Larry meeting his beautiful wife, Sharon, at the Concordia Ballroom where he danced his way into her heart. Larry and Sharon were married on August 17, 1963 and they would spend the next 59 years 11 months happily together.

Larry was a kind imperfect man who would give the shirt off his back to help his family and others. Larry’s passion always lied with farming and anything from pulling to fixing tractors. During Larry’s time farming, he found the time to be a substitute school bus driver. Larry also owned a milk route; of course back in his day it was by can, not like the bulk trucks of today. Larry’s favorite stories were about how he would stack the cans three tiers high and sneak overloaded to the Blair Cheese Plant while evading authorities who knew he would be coming. After leaving farming, Larry went to work at Webster’s Lumber Company for 25 years before retiring to stay home with his wife, Sharon. Larry was a strong yet mild tempered man and he will be forever missed.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon; five daughters: Marie (Tom Heffernan), Lisa (Ralph Young), Carla (Jeff Betthauser), Dulcie (Lance Shawley), Sherri (Steve Vinson); two sons, Laramie (Kris) and Anthony; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other extended family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; brother, Orin; daughter, Karolee; daughter-in-law, Tina Schwier; and brother-in-law, Eugene Peterson.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com