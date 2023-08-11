TOMAH—Larry “Top Hat” David Caliguire, 77, of Tomah, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was born to Frank and Eris (Robertson) Caliguire on July 17, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Larry proudly joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He proudly served 2 tours in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after 9 years of service in 1971.
After his active duty in the Army, Larry joined the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Donna Lee Shisler on March 11, 1965, in Tomah. The next day they moved to the State of Washington where Larry got stationed. Being in the service they lived in many different places depending on where Larry was stationed. They eventually moved back to Tomah. Larry was then a long-haul semi driver and worked for Keene’s Transfer Inc. When his health was good Larry enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time deer hunting, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed time riding motorcycles with his friends where he received the nickname “Top Hat.” Larry loved spending time with his family, especially the family get togethers and card parties. His great-grandchildren will always remember him as their “Grumpy Angel,” He was their grumpy, old, serious, funny great grandpa that was always trying to make a joke. They will remember him by his miniature cars, sleepovers, making popcorn, watching movies, going camping and fishing with them. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; children: Larry D. Caliguire II of Sebring, OH, Kevin (Nancy) Caliguire of Cutoff, LA, Paula (fiancé, Jim Smith) Beck of New Castle, PA, and Theresa (David) Moskow of Tomah, WI; grandchildren: Amanda (Bryan) Callaway, Arielle Caliguire, Isabella Caliguire, Clarissa Deal, Amber Deal, Brittany Owen, Aaron Moskow, Eris (Matthew) Caravella, Billy (Sara) Beck, Briana Smith; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers: Frankie Caliguire of PA, Dennis Caliguire of GA, and Tom Caliguire of PA; and many other family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons: David Caliguire and Sean Deal; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Wyatt and Zona Shisler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11:15 A.M until 1:00 P.M. at the Curtis McNutt VFW Hall #1382. There will be military honors on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:00 A.M. by the Curtis McNutt VFW Post #1382.
