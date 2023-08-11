After his active duty in the Army, Larry joined the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Donna Lee Shisler on March 11, 1965, in Tomah. The next day they moved to the State of Washington where Larry got stationed. Being in the service they lived in many different places depending on where Larry was stationed. They eventually moved back to Tomah. Larry was then a long-haul semi driver and worked for Keene’s Transfer Inc. When his health was good Larry enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time deer hunting, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed time riding motorcycles with his friends where he received the nickname “Top Hat.” Larry loved spending time with his family, especially the family get togethers and card parties. His great-grandchildren will always remember him as their “Grumpy Angel,” He was their grumpy, old, serious, funny great grandpa that was always trying to make a joke. They will remember him by his miniature cars, sleepovers, making popcorn, watching movies, going camping and fishing with them. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.