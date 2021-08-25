Larry W. Kelley

He started school at Haney Ridge, then moved to Steuben U, before the family moved to Milwaukee at age eight, where Larry graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1962. He briefly attended UW-Milwaukee before enlisting in the United States Navy in March of 1964, entering the nuclear power program. After attending boot camp and “A” school in Great Lakes, IL, he attended the US Navy Nuclear School in Vallejo, CA and the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit in Idaho Falls, ID. Upon graduation he was selected to remain as an Instructor to train US Navy officers requiring the course prior to commanding a nuclear vessel. In November of 1967, he reported for sea duty serving two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Long Beach, the only nuclear-powered cruiser in the US Navy. While aboard, he attained the rating of Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class E-5 and earned the appointment of Engine Room Supervisor.