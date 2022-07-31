LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Larry Wayne Trulson, 82, known to many as Toby, passed away July 21, 2022, at his home with his wife, Susan, by his side. Larry was born at home on November 24, 1939, in Houston, Minn., to Lawrence and Fern (Engelhart) Trulson. He graduated from Houston High School in 1957. He was united in marriage to Susan C. (Stockers) Trulson on August 17, 1974, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Stone Church in Houston. Larry fought for over 4.5 years with cancer and, with much courage, tried to make it to his 48th wedding anniversary. Larry was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Heather Lynn and Kimberly Ann. In addition to being a loving and very hard-working husband and father, he was a very loved and proud grandfather of seven.

Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Japan from 1957 to 1961. He was employed by Trane Company of La Crosse, Wis., for 40 years and was a member of the Trane 25 year club.

Larry enjoyed taking care of his yard and riding his bike. In the summer, he loved gardening and growing tomatoes and using those tomatoes to make BLTs with his good friend, Bob and his brother, Denny. He also enjoyed fishing, small game hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent.

Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters: Heather (David) Dean; granddaughters: Mattea, Paloma, Maranda, and Selah of Lone Tree, Colo.; and Kimberly (Ryan) Rieber; grandsons: Bennett, Landon, and Jensen of West Salem, Wis.; his special brothers, who kept him laughing and called every day — Dennis of La Crosse, Wis., and Jerry of Missouri; his favorite uncle, Bud Engelhart of La Crescent; and a niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters: Shirley Kappauf and Marjorie Lee; a niece, Tara Lee; sister-in-law, Sherri Trulson; and a brother-in-law, Gary Stockers.

The family would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts Gundersen Health Systems, Dr. Kurt Oettel, Dale Groshek PA-C, and Michelle Valiquette and all our angels and family on the 2nd floor East Building. Thank you for giving Larry to us many years longer than we expected. Also, a big thank you to the La Crescent Gundersen Clinic for your kindness and caring, especially Rebecca Meinertz and Larry’s dear Jessica. A huge thank you to Larry’s hospice team. We appreciated you more than you will ever know.

Larry’s wishes are for memorials to go to Gundersen Medical Foundation Oncology department or Children’s Miracle Network, 1836 South Ave. La Crosse, WI 54601.

Per Larry’s request, there will be a private family memorial service with burial at Prince of Peace Cemetery. Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.