EAU CLAIRE—Larry Winrich, 77, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire, surrounded by family.

Larry was born in Eau Claire on October 21, 1944, to Fred and Loraine Winrich. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in June, 1962. In October of 1963, he joined the United States Army, and served his country proudly until October 1964. One of his many assignments being a Military Police Guard in Washington D.C. for Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidential helicopter.

He married his wife of 54 years on October 21, 1967, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Larry owned his own service station for a short time before joining the City of Eau Claire where he worked as a diesel mechanic and shop clerk until his retirement, after which he donated his time to the American Legion post 53, Eau Claire.

Larry is survived by his wife, Roseanne; daughter, Vicki Johnson of Beaver Dam; granddaughters: Taylor (Bradly) Mowbray of Yucaipa, CA, and Sydney Weinberger of Eau Claire; great-grandson, Brady Mowbray of Yucaipa, CA; brothers: Lonny (Sandy Donaldson) Winrich of Freeport Maine, Barry (Barb) Winrich of Amherst Junction; sister-in-laws: Armilla Giest of Chetek, Francine (Don) Girard of Chippewa Falls, Jane Simon of Tilden; brother-in-law, Allen (Yvonne) Simon of Tilden; along with numerous nieces; nephews; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Loraine Winrich; nine brothers-in-law; and seven sister-in-laws.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, Chaplin Wigan and Pastors that comforted the family during this time, and especially to the American Legion family for their love and support.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, 5750 Old Town Hall Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Chaplain Laban Miller will be officiating. A procession to the cemetery will take place at 12:30 p.m. from the American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, to the cemetery.

A Celebration of Life with food and fellowship will be held following the Graveside Service, at the American Legion Post 53 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

