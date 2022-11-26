CHIPPEWA FALLS—Laura L. Anderson, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Town of LaFayette, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Laura was born January 12, 1958 in Allen Park, MI, the daughter of Lawrence and Darlene (Marshall) Gergely.

She worked as an RN for 30 years for several area nursing homes. She was very proud of how hard she worked to get her RN degree, in fact she still held her RN license up until her death.

Laura enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking, and baking. She was always helpful to everyone.

Laura is survived by two sons: Lawrence (Amanda) Gergely of Stanley and Jonathan (Kari) Gergely of Chippewa Falls; three sisters: Kim Goodwin of Ontario, Canada, Karen (Dave) Strong of Stockbridge, MI and Sandra (Robert) Rea of Flat Rock, MI; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Darlene “Ginger” Clark.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.